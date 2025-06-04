MCSO warns of Salt River dangers as summer fun ramps up

The Brief FOX 10 went on a ride-along with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on the Salt River to learn about the dangers and how to keep safe when you're having fun. MCSO Deputy William Jinks says to be aware that while the surface of the water might be calm, what's underneath might not be so forgiving.



With the summer heat comes a lot of activity on the Salt River.

It's a popular spot for tubing, paddleboarding and sightings of the Salt River wild horses, but you do need to be aware of the dangers present on the water.

On June 4, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) gave a tour out on the river so we could learn more about how it works to keep visitors safe.

What we know:

You've probably seen some MCSO patrol boats out on the Salt River, but if you see an airboat, it means a search and rescue is underway.

"So this is one of our two airboats we use on the Salt River," said MCSO Deputy William Jinks. "It's not a patrol boat. It's a search and rescue boat. It's what we use for medical calls and emergencies and rescues."

It's used in rescues like the one last month when an unconscious woman was rescued by MCSO. It was reported she had a blood alcohol level of .49 and had water in her lungs.

Deputies say it's a miracle she is alive, and that it serves as a reminder of the dangers of drinking too much on the river.

"When you're in your tube, the weather's hot, the water's cold, and you don't really notice the effects of the alcohol until you get to the end. So sometimes people consume a little more than they're used to because they're just lying in a tube enjoying themselves," Deputy Jinks said.

Even if you aren't consuming alcohol, you can encounter other types of danger on the river.

"I think the most common mistake about our river is, it's not a resort lazy river that loops around in a circle," Deputy Jinks said. "It's a natural river, so it has a lot of obstacles. It has rocks and trees and things that are kind of designed to hurt you."

Places like Devil's Elbow.

"It's basically a 90 degree corner that dead ends into some boulders," he said.

Or, the pinball area near Pirate's Island.

"This is probably where the larger majority of calls for service come from and each year, it's different. It depends on monsoon season, it depends what SRP is putting out of the Stewart Mountain Dam. So, this could be anywhere from a class one to a class three rapid," Deputy Jinks explained.

If you think the water is mellow on top, you also have to be aware of what's happening beneath the surface.

"The river is never the same. The flow is constantly changing. You may have come last year when it's at a slow pace, and this year, SRP may be releasing a ton of water to where it creates class one or two rapids. There's a lot of different obstacles you didn't see on your previous trip," he said.

Hydration, preparation, and the use of a common lake accessory can make all the difference.

"Life jackets are so important if you can't swim. People think it's shallow and it's not. There are 30-foot holes in this river, so it's super important," Deputy Jinks warned.

By the numbers:

It's already been a busy year out on Maricopa County lakes and rivers.

The sheriff's office has made 209 boat stops for violations, including 11 OIU arrests. MCSO has also responded to 72 search and rescue operations at lakes.

There have been four boat crash deaths and three drownings, including a drowning along the Salt River.