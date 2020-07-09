Medical group releases chart ranking activities based on COVID-19 risk

article

A group of medical experts and leaders have assigned coronavirus risk levels to various activities.

The Texas Medical Association told FOX 35 that a task force of about 14 physicians who are experts and leaders in medicine have determined the risk level of various activities, ranked from 1 through 10.

The task force broke down the following activities into the following groups:

LOW-RISK ACTIVITIES (1-2):

Opening the mail

Getting restaurant takeout

Pumping gasoline

Playing tennis

Going camping

LOW-MODERATE RISK (3-4):

Grocery shopping

Going for walk, run, or bike ride with others

Playing golf

Staying at a hotel for two nights

Sitting in a doctor's waiting room

Going to a library or museum

Eating in a restaurant (outside)

Walking in a busy downtown

Spending an hour at a playground

MODERATE RISK (5-6):

Having dinner at someone else's house

Attending a backyard barbecue

Going to a beach

Shopping at a mall

Sending kids to school, camp, or daycare

Working a week in an office building

Swimming in a public pool

Visiting an elderly relative or friend in their homem

MODERATE-HIGH (7):

Going to a hair salon or barbershop

Eating in a restaurant (inside)

Attending a wedding or funeral

Traveling by plane

Playing basketball

Playing football

Hugging or shaking hands when greeting a friend

HIGH-RISK (8-9):

Eating at a buffet

Working out at a gym

Going to an amusement park

Going to a movie theater

Attending a large music concert

Going to a sports stadium

Attending a religious service with 500+ worshippers

Going to a bar

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

