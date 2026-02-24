Why spring training is a 'home run' for Arizona's economy

The Brief Out-of-state visitors are projected to spend between $210 million and $590 million during the five-week Cactus League season, which spans 10 stadiums across the Valley. More than 1 million fans are expected this season, with some spectators traveling from as far as the East Coast to attend games at venues like Camelback Ranch in Glendale. Tourism officials say spring training provides a unique advantage over single-weekend events like the WM Phoenix Open because its economic benefits are spread across five weeks and multiple municipalities.



The Cactus League has entered its first full week of spring training, drawing fans from across the country to the Valley and providing what experts call a massive boost to Arizona’s economy.

What we know:

More than 1 million fans are expected to attend games this season. At Tuesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game at Camelback Ranch, spectators traveled from as far as the East Coast to catch the action.

"It’s baseball season," said Nathan Lott, a Dodgers fan from New Hampshire.

Nick Argenio, a Dodgers fan who traveled from Boston, said the trip was an easy choice. "Perfect place to be. Perfect weather," Argenio said. "How can you beat it?"

While Arizona is coming off a string of high-profile events—including the Fiesta Bowl, the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction, and the WM Phoenix Open—tourism officials say spring training offers a unique economic advantage.

By the numbers:

"Something like the WM Phoenix Open is something like $460 million in economic impact to Arizona," said Josh Coddington, director of communications for the Arizona Office of Tourism. "But the special thing about [spring training] is that it's not contained to just one weekend or one area of the Valley. It goes over five whole weeks, and it's spread across 10 stadiums."

The Common Sense Institute of Arizona estimates out-of-state visitors will spend between $210 million and $590 million this season, with total attendance projected at 1.8 million spectators.

That influx of cash is felt by local businesses like Ric’s on 95th Sports Grill, located just down the road from Camelback Ranch.

"We do see an increase in business here," said bartender Alonso Dominguez. "And we appreciate that."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 24: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a two run double against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on February 24, 2026 in Glen Expand

What's next:

Revenue could climb even higher this year as several teams from Florida’s Grapefruit League travel to Arizona for cross-league play. The momentum is expected to continue through the spring, as Phoenix prepares to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in April.