Medical marijuana doctor makes a case for why telehealth should be an option

Medical marijuana telehealth might not seem like a perfect match right away, but when you consider that a number of patients are in a high risk category for having a bad coronavirus outcome, medical marijuana doctors would at least like the option for telehealth.

Medical marijuana doctors and dispensaries are considered essential, but Green Star Doctors owner Liz Valentine says, unlike other doctors offices, they haven’t been afforded the telehealth option like many others.

She says the patients at her facility are more likely to be at a high-risk for a dangerous coronavirus outcome.

“Cancer, AIDS, [multiple sclerosis], we’re talking about Hepatitis C, everyone who’s on the top tier of the certification is basically at risk coming in,” Valentine says.

Her patients could easily fill out a questionnaire through a video call, she says. “All the questions, certifications they normally go to would still take place.”

The only problem is the physical required, but Valentine says it could be done at another time.

Medical marijuana doctors were not included in the governor's March 25th executive order expanding telehealth. Advocates are hoping more than 200,000 medicinal users in Arizona reach out to the governor to change that.

As far as business goes, Valentine says it’s steady. But they’ve been doing everything they can to keep patients away from each other and out of a crowded lobby, although she’d like for them to have the option of being at home on a computer.