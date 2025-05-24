Expand / Collapse search

Memorial Day events planned throughout the Valley

Published  May 24, 2025 8:20pm MST
FILE - Soldiers from Ft. Lee, Virginia help mark Veterans Day ceremonies at the World War II Memorial Nov.11, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    • For those looking for plans to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day, you've come to the right place.
    • Several locations throughout the Valley have ceremonies scheduled.

PHOENIX - If you are searching for a way to celebrate fallen veterans during Memorial Day, there are several options for you throughout the Valley.

From public ceremonies to floral tributes and even a musical celebration, there are several options from Gilbert to Avondale and places in between on Monday, May 26.

Where to celebrate Memorial Day:

Phoenix:

The VA is hosting a public Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. The ceremony starts at 8 a.m. 

Litchfield:

There will be a floral tribute, the playing of "Taps," a prayer and a moment of silence at the WWII Memorial on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School. It begins at 7 a.m. 

Gilbert:

A ceremony will be held at Gilbert Town Hall starting at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony and remarks from Mayor Scott Anderson. 

Avondale:

In Avondale, there will be a musical tribute and a moving flag ceremony at Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater. It starts at 8:30 a.m.

  • This story was reported from Phoenix, Ariz.

