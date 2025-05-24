Memorial Day events planned throughout the Valley
PHOENIX - If you are searching for a way to celebrate fallen veterans during Memorial Day, there are several options for you throughout the Valley.
From public ceremonies to floral tributes and even a musical celebration, there are several options from Gilbert to Avondale and places in between on Monday, May 26.
Where to celebrate Memorial Day:
Phoenix:
The VA is hosting a public Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. The ceremony starts at 8 a.m.
Litchfield:
There will be a floral tribute, the playing of "Taps," a prayer and a moment of silence at the WWII Memorial on the west side of Litchfield Elementary School. It begins at 7 a.m.
Gilbert:
A ceremony will be held at Gilbert Town Hall starting at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony and remarks from Mayor Scott Anderson.
Avondale:
In Avondale, there will be a musical tribute and a moving flag ceremony at Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater. It starts at 8:30 a.m.