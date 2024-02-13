Expand / Collapse search

Memorial for road rage shooting victim destroyed; Alaskapox explained | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a sad discovery made by the family of a road rage shooting victim to a detailed explanation of a disease known as Alaskapox, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

1. Bereaved family makes sad discovery in the West Valley

West Valley road rage victim memorial destroyed; family seeks answers
West Valley road rage victim memorial destroyed; family seeks answers

On Monday, members of Middleton's family came out to clean up the area and add more items. Less than 24 hours later, someone destroyed the memorial, and the family is now asking for their stuff back.

2. Multi-car crash in East Valley leaves child dead

Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60
Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60

A child died at the hospital following two crashes involving 10 vehicles along the US 60 in Tempe.

3. WM Phoenix Open: How many people were arrested for alcohol-related reasons?

WM Phoenix Open: 2024 alcohol enforcement numbers revealed by Dept. of Liquor Licenses & Control
WM Phoenix Open: 2024 alcohol enforcement numbers revealed by Dept. of Liquor Licenses &amp; Control

There were reports of some WM Phoenix Open goers who were underage drinking during the 4-day event and newly released numbers appear to prove those reports right.

4. Homeland Security Secretary impeached

Mayorkas impeachment: House GOP votes to oust DHS secretary
Mayorkas impeachment: House GOP votes to oust DHS secretary

House Republicans have voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

5. What is Alaskapox?

What is Alaskapox? 1st known deadly case reported
What is Alaskapox? 1st known deadly case reported

Alaskapox, a virus primarily found in small mammals, has claimed its first human life. Learn more about the disease and how it spreads.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/13/2024

Our wet weather last week is gone from the picture, but how long will the dry weather stick around?