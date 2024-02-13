Memorial for road rage shooting victim destroyed; Alaskapox explained | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a sad discovery made by the family of a road rage shooting victim to a detailed explanation of a disease known as Alaskapox, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
1. Bereaved family makes sad discovery in the West Valley
Featured
On Monday, members of Middleton's family came out to clean up the area and add more items. Less than 24 hours later, someone destroyed the memorial, and the family is now asking for their stuff back.
2. Multi-car crash in East Valley leaves child dead
Featured
A child died at the hospital following two crashes involving 10 vehicles along the US 60 in Tempe.
3. WM Phoenix Open: How many people were arrested for alcohol-related reasons?
Featured
There were reports of some WM Phoenix Open goers who were underage drinking during the 4-day event and newly released numbers appear to prove those reports right.
4. Homeland Security Secretary impeached
Featured
House Republicans have voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
5. What is Alaskapox?
Featured
Alaskapox, a virus primarily found in small mammals, has claimed its first human life. Learn more about the disease and how it spreads.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/13/2024
Our wet weather last week is gone from the picture, but how long will the dry weather stick around?