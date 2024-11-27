Memorial grows for slain teen, Jaylen Reeves, after deadly stabbing in Ahwatukee

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department has not made any arrests in the stabbing death of Jaylen Reeves, 15. His mother spoke to FOX 10 on Nov. 27, saying she has faith the police will get justice for her son.



The mother of a teen who was stabbed and killed in Ahwatukee on Nov. 16 is speaking out about her son's death.

Police still have not made any arrests in the death of 15-year-old Jaylen Reeves, but his family says investigators know who did it.

The very spot where he was stabbed, in a neighborhood near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard, is now lined with a memorial. Family and friends have gathered there every day since his death.

'I'm going to put faith in the police'

"We never planned holidays without Jaylen, so it doesn't seem to matter anymore," said his mother, Rena Reeves, on Nov. 27.

She is, of course, heartbroken to be planning her firstborn's funeral.

"I was 19 when I had Jaylen," she said. "We grew up together."

On the night of Nov. 27, the Reeves family hosted a walk for the slain teen. Family, friends and classmates came out to show their support.

Around 3 a.m. on the morning he died, Rena says her son snuck out that night to be with his girlfriend.

"The only thing we know is our son is dead," she said. "The person who did it has not been arrested and is claiming self-defense. Jaylen isn't here to defend himself, and we just want answers," Rena said.

Phoenix Police say two groups of teens got in a fight. They identified the teen involved in the stabbing and say the teen provided a statement to investigators.

Investigators later told Jaylen's mom that the teen who stabbed her son acted in self-defense. They've also served search warrants and interviewed multiple witnesses.

"I know my son though, and I've seen my son. I've seen my son's body. I'm going to put faith in the police that they're going to figure this out," she said. "I know my son's character."

While the Reeves family waits patiently for answers, Jaylen's memorial grows with several flowers surrounded by candles in the shape of a heart.

No arrests have been made in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe by clicking here.