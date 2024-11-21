Family of Jaylen Reeves grieving the stabbing death of the teenagers. Police ask for more information.

The Brief The grandmother and aunt of 15-year-old Jaylen Reeves spoke to FOX 10 after the stabbing death of their beloved family member. Police are still asking for information what led up to the stabbing. A memorial has been started in the Ahwatukee park where he was found.



The family of 15-year-old Jaylen Reeves is speaking out for the first time after he was stabbed and killed in Ahwatukee over the weekend.

Police say Jaylen was stabbed when two groups of teens got into a fight, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Over the past few days, the Ahwatukee community has gathered to honor Reeves, showing support for his family.

A memorial has grown every day since Jaylen's death.

"When he was on that field, he was on fire,"

A force on the field, that's how Jaylen Reeves' grandmother and mom will always remember him.

Jaylen's life was cut short early Saturday morning.

"Jaylen is an amazing grandson. He was the joy of my life," said his grandmother, Carla Medina-Reeves.

Phoenix Police found the Ahwatukee teenager with stab wounds in a neighborhood near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

He died hours later.

"What I'm going to miss the most about him is our daily drives to school. I drove him to school every morning and that 10-12 minutes we'd talk about everything," Carla said.

Now family and friends are visiting his growing memorial to talk to him.

"I've been out here every day, all day and I play the bass for him, I read a book for him," said Reba Reeves, Jaylen's aunt.

"The community showing support for us is helping us heal," said his grandmother.

Jaylen's mom is still trying to make sense of this violent act that took her son's life.

"He loved his mom so much, his dad so much, and his family. He was a good kid," Carla said.

In a Facebook message, she wrote to us that Jaylen was her firstborn child. He was her rock and biggest supporter.

She's still processing that her son's life was taken but wants everyone to know how much his family loved him.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact Phoenix Police.

A Meal Train and GoFundMe have been set up for the Reeves family.