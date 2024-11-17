Mountain Pointe student and football player stabbed to death during confrontation

The Brief A 15-year-old was found stabbed on Nov. 16 in an Ahwatukee neighborhood. He later died from his injuries. The community is mourning the loss of Mountain Pointe High School student and football player Jaylen Reeves.



Phoenix Police are investigating the stabbing death of a teenager.

A 15-year-old was found stabbed near an Ahwatukee neighborhood early Saturday morning and sadly died from his injuries at the hospital.

Memorial site for Jaylen Reeves

The community is mourning the loss of Jaylen Reeves, a student and football player at Mountain Pointe High School.

Phoenix police say they were called out just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday to the area of East Lakewood Parkway for a report of a fight between two groups of kids.

That's where they found Reeves, suffering from a severe stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If anyone has any information about the stabbing, they're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

There is a candlelight vigil set for tonight at 6 p.m. here at the hospital.