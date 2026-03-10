Mesa apartment fire displaces 15, sends toddler to hospital

The Brief A large fire displaced 15 residents at a Mesa apartment complex near University Drive and Gilbert Road early Tuesday morning. An 18-month-old child was hospitalized as a precaution, though no other injuries were reported as residents fled the rapidly spreading flames. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation while the American Red Cross provides emergency clothing, food, and emotional support to the victims.



More than a dozen residents at a Mesa apartment complex were displaced by an early morning fire on Tuesday.

What we know:

The American Red Cross responded immediately to the complex near University Drive and Gilbert Road to assist the affected families. Among those displaced was an 18-month-old child who was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Local perspective:

A father and son, who were among the 15 people displaced, recalled the moment they realized the building was in danger.

"I just woke up to the smell of something kind of sweet and burning," the son said.

The pair described their initial attempts to suppress the flames before the fire grew out of control.

"I seen him, my dad, grabbing pots of water, throwing it on the fire and by that time I knew it was big enough that we weren't gonna be able to control it," he added.

His father said the heat became overwhelming. "The flames were coming out of the room and into the hallway and it was so hot. I just threw the pan—I don't know why, I just threw the pan in the room—and got everybody out."

Dig deeper:

Outside the complex, the residents stood next to the few belongings they managed to save.

"This is everything to our name. This is our life," the son said. "When the fire started, I grabbed the laundry basket of clothes and threw it over the balcony. That was my first thought."

The family noted they had to visit a nearby Goodwill to purchase the clothes they were wearing later that morning.

Why you should care:

Asher Furedy, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, said volunteers are providing essential supplies and emotional support.

"Volunteers provided comfort kits, blankets, waters, assistance, and emotional support for the people who have been affected by the fire," Furedy said.

The support was felt by the victims. "I'm not gonna lie, when they started giving us the help, I started tearing up and all I could do was thank 'em. It meant a lot in the moment," the son said.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross reminded residents of its free smoke detector program, which offers professional installation for those in need.

Map of where the fire broke out.