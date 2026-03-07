Hit-and-run suspect in deadly Phoenix crash appears in court; bond set at $150,000

The Brief Selene Garcia Telix faces manslaughter and hit-and-run charges following a fatal two-car collision. Prosecutors allege Telix was speeding and using a cell phone when she ran a red light, killing driver John Conway. A judge set Telix’s bond at $150,000, with her next court appearance scheduled for March 16.



A woman charged in connection with a deadly crash Friday afternoon appeared before a judge this morning. Selene Garcia Telix is charged with manslaughter, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a two-car crash around 1:30 p.m. on March 6 near 3rd Avenue and Indian School Road. One driver, 75-year-old John Conway, died in the crash. 18-year-old Telix was the driver in the other vehicle.

"Preliminary information indicates Selene was traveling at a high rate of speed when she failed to stop for a red light and collided with John’s vehicle. Selene was evaluated for signs of impairment; however, none were observed," stated Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez of the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash scene near 3rd Avenue and West Indian School Road.

"Shortly before this collision, she allegedly sideswiped another vehicle and failed to stop at that accident scene. We are concerned that she is a significant danger to the public," a prosecutor stated during the hearing.

What's next:

Telix's bond was set at $150,000. Her next court appearance is March 16.

Map of the area