Mesa business owner shot man who was assaulting him, police say

The Brief A business owner in Mesa allegedly shot a man who was assaulting them on their property on Sept. 9. Police say the owner and suspect had gotten into a confrontation prior to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.



A confrontation led to a shooting at a Mesa business on the morning of Sept. 9.

What we know:

Early Tuesday morning, Mesa police responded to a shooting at 6056 East Baseline Road following a confrontation at the business regarding a man being on the property.

When the business owner reportedly confronted the man, police said he was attacked and beaten by the man.

The owner then shot the suspect, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect was not released. It is unknown why the man was on the property.

Map of the shooting location.