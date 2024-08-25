Mesa man admits to deadly shooting, but claims it was an accident, police say

article

The Brief Antonio Marquez-Mora is accused of shooting and killing another man. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 24. Marquez-Mora was booked into jail after police say he admitted to the shooting, but called it an accident.



A 39-year-old man was arrested after Mesa Police say he murdered another man early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Initially, the police department got a call around 4:45 a.m. from someone saying a man appeared to be having a seizure near Main Street and Mesa Drive.

"Fire and police personnel quickly responded to the scene to provide medical assistance. As fire personnel began to triage the man, they observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Despite immediate lifesaving efforts, the man lost consciousness and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the police department said.

The victim hasn't been identified.

The suspect, Antonio Marquez-Mora, was found in a nearby parking lot. He was arrested and police say he admitted to the shooting, but claimed it was an accident.

He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

No further information is available.

Map of the area where the victim was found: