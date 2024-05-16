Mesa needs volunteers for AT&T Fiber Arizona Celebration of Freedom event

The city of Mesa is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July celebration, and as thousands of people attend the event, the city is still looking for some help.

The parking lot of the downtown Mesa Convention Center is empty now, but in a few weeks, it will be transformed for the city's AT&T Fiber Arizona Celebration of Freedom event.

It's happening on the Fourth of July from 6-10 p.m.

"A really fun engaging, family-friendly event. There's something for everyone. We have warrior documents fireworks, we have carnival games, splash zone, food, all kinds of things for everybody to come out and have fun," said Katie Pollak, volunteer program coordinator for the city of Mesa.

The city is putting the final touches on the event. Included in that is getting enough volunteers to help it come to life.

More than 130 volunteers are needed for various positions.

"You can be as young as 14. If you are under 16 you just need a parent, guardian or any kind of guardian there with you," Pollak said.

The day before, help is needed with setting up check-in booths, information stations, splash zones, watersides and carnival games. Help is needed for tear down too.

There are some perks for signing up.

"All of our volunteers get a free T-shirt, they get a meal with the fireworks, and you get us to enter to win raffle prizes," Pollak said.

You can learn more by clicking here: azcelebrationoffreedom.com