Mesa police fatally shoot man during traffic stop in Tempe

The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on Sept. 25 near University Drive and Evergreen in Tempe.

Police say the incident began when they found the man "slumped over" in a car in a Panda Express parking lot in Mesa.

Officers said the vehicle had been reported stolen, and when they started giving commands to the man, he drove away.

Mesa Police eventually found the suspect in the car at a covered parking spot near University and Evergreen.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot after Mesa police initiated another traffic stop. He later died at the hospital.

A witness says this photo was taken moments before Mesa police shot the man at University and Evergreen in Tempe. (Peter Morales)

Mesa police did not explain what led up to the shooting.

Tempe Police is investigating the incident.

