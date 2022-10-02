Expand / Collapse search

Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:59PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads.

Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The suspects, victims or cars cannot be found.

"Officers are investigating at the scene trying to develop any leads and find any possible victims," police say.

No further information is available.

Police investigation at a Mesa, Arizona Circle K. Photo by Ross Cataldi