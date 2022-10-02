Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads.
Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The suspects, victims or cars cannot be found.
"Officers are investigating at the scene trying to develop any leads and find any possible victims," police say.
No further information is available.
Police investigation at a Mesa, Arizona Circle K. Photo by Ross Cataldi