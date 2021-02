Mesa Police have found a 12-year-old boy who ran away from his home near Main and Longmore Sunday night.

"He was found and is safe," police said.

Officers say Caron Thompson is autistic, bipolar, and suffers from seizures and asthma, and his family was concerned for his safety.

Thompson had left his house on foot late at night and did not take any medication with him.

Caron Thompson

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.