Mesa Police: Man accused of breaking into homes and killing cats

Mesa Police officials say a man is accused of breaking into homes and killing two cats.

In a statement, police say 19-year-old Gabriel Molina is charged with burglary, attempted burglary, animal cruelty, and residential trespassing. Officials say when Molina was arrested, he was actively trying to get drugs and a kitten from unrelated people.

Molina is allegedly the suspect in two cat-related incidents that happened around August 26 and 27. On August 26, police were called to the 700 block of S. Dobson for a report on a man hitting a cat. When officers arrived, they found a dead cat with obvious fresh injuries. On August 27, another person in the same area came forward to report a missing cat. That victim said on August 26, her window was damaged and there was blood near the window. Officers later found the woman's cat dead.

According to police, Molina confessed during the interview that he broke into he home and assaulted the two cats.