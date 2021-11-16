Mesa police officer dies from apparent suicide, department says

article

The Mesa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers from an apparent suicide.

The department announced on Nov. 16 that Officer Mitchell Winters, 23, died over the weekend.

Officer Winters served in the Marine Corps for four years before joining Mesa Police.

"Our hearts are broken, and our deepest condolences are with the Winters family," the department said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

