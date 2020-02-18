Mesa residents can now pay their bills with the help of Amazon's Alexa

City officials in Mesa are turning to technology to hopefully make people's lives better.

The East Valley city has set up a new system, where residents can pay their bills with the help of Amazon's Alexa.

Come March 1, city residents can take full advantage of the new feature, which will allow people to not only pay their bills via Alexa, but also ask the voice assistant when their bill is due.

"The city has a Smart City initiative, and it's where technology is going," said Glen Stephens, Program Director Broadcast Multimedia Services for the City of Mesa. "It's what people do everyday anyway, and if they're interacting with other services, then why not interact with the City of Mesa?"

With Alexa, residents can also learn more about local government officials and what's going on in the community. Now, the city is working to make the service available on all smart home devices.