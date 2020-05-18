MGM Resorts will offer free parking upon reopening in Las Vegas

article

MGM on Monday announced that free parking will be available to all guests when the resorts reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free self-parking will be available at all properties, allowing customers to avoid having a valet enter their personal vehicles.

The MGM Resorts properties include:

• MGM Grand

• Park MGM

• Mandalay Bay

• New York-New York

• Bellagio

• ARIA

• The Mirage

• Luxor

• Excalibur

MGM Resorts released its seven-point safety plan for reopening on May 12. The plan includes temperature checks for employees, proper personal protective equipment, enhances sanitization of high-touch surfaces, contactless check-in options on smartphones, among other measures to protect both guests and employees.

