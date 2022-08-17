Expand / Collapse search
Miami-Dade police officer dies days after being shot by robbery suspect, officials say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Miami-Dade officer dead article

MIAMI, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer has died days after he was shot in the head while trying to stop an armed robbery suspect, the police department said. 

The Miami-Dade Police Department's director said Wednesday evening that Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died from his injuries. The department said he was surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle for his life. 

"Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving and protecting our community," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement Wednesday. "Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside and support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery and sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

The 29-year-old police officer was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in on a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. 

Police said Echavarry and other officers began pursuing a white vehicle involved in an earlier armed robbery when its driver tried to flee, ramming into police vehicles and a civilian vehicle whose three occupants were hospitalized in stable condition.

He then tried to escape on foot, but a confrontation and gunfire ensued. The driver, identified as Jeremy Horton, 32, of Acworth, Georgia, was shot and died at the scene.

Horton had been stopped in South Florida on Aug. 8 and cited for having no proof of insurance and driving with an expired tag and a suspended Georgia driver’s license, according to Golden Beach Police Chief Rudy Herbello.

Echaverry has been with Miami-Dade Police for five years, and was assigned to the department’s robbery intervention detail, the department confirmed. 