Michael, Phoenix Zoo orangutan, undergoes 2nd cancer surgery

article

The Brief Michael, an orangutan at the Phoenix Zoo, recently underwent a second surgery to remove apocrine carcinoma, a rare type of cancer. The zoo says this was the first documented case of this type of cancer in an orangutan.



Michael, a 38-year-old Phoenix Zoo orangutan, is recovering after undergoing a second surgery to remove a rare type of cancer.

What they're saying:

Several months ago, zookeepers noticed a small skin mass near Michael's armpit that was growing. In June, the mass was removed for testing, where apocrine carcinoma, or cancer of the sweat glands, was diagnosed, the zoo said in a news release.

The zoo says it was the first documented case of this type of cancer in an orangutan.

Michael underwent a second surgery on Aug. 14 after testing showed that the first surgery did not remove all the cancer cells.

"During the operation, surgeons removed additional tissue around the tumor site to ensure clear margins and injected tracer dye to track lymphatic drainage," zoo officials said. "This process helped identify and remove nearby lymph nodes, which will now be examined for signs to determine if the cancer may have spread."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Michael, a Phoenix Zoo Bornean orangutan, recently underwent a second surgery to remove a rare form of cancer. (Phoenix Zoo)

The zoo says Michael's prognosis will be more favorable if the cancer has not metastasized to his lymphatic system and if the tumor was fully removed.

"While apocrine carcinoma is an extremely rare cancer, our priority is to give Michael the best chance for a healthy future," said Dr. Gary West, Phoenix Zoo Senior Vice President of Animal Health & Living Collections. "Michael is an incredible animal with a big personality, and we are doing everything we can to ensure he gets the best possible care."

Dig deeper:

The Phoenix Zoo is home to four Bornean orangutans, including females Bess and Rayma and males Michael and Wgasa.