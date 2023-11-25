Cashier’s mistake won man $25,000 a year for life

A cashier’s printing mistake at a Michigan gas station paid out big for an Illinois man.

The 60-year-old man says he likes to visit his favorite restaurant and buy a Lucky for Life ticket in New Buffalo, Mich. every few weeks. New Buffalo is located near the border of Indiana, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Back in September, Michael Sopejstal asked the retailer for a ticket for 10 draws, but says he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw.

But Sopejstal still wanted the ticket – a decision that paid off.

"I checked my ticket one morning and saw that I had won $25,000 a year for life," Sopejstal said in a release from the Michigan Lottery .

Image: Michigan Lottery

RELATED: Man who won $1.35B Mega Millions sues his daughter’s mother for revealing win to his family

Sopejstal claimed his winnings recently from Michigan Lottery headquarters and chose the one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

He plans to travel and then save the remainder.

This story was reported from Detroit.