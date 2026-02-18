Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie search enters 18th day; winter storm hits Arizona l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 18, 2026 9:45am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a winter storm bringing rain, snow and wind to the state, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 18.

1. Day 18 of search for Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 18 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 18 latest updates

Feb. 18 marks the 18th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

2. Arrest made in light rail stabbing

Facial recognition software helps identify Mesa woman in Tempe light rail stabbing

Facial recognition software helps identify Mesa woman in Tempe light rail stabbing

Police identified 34-year-old Allante Wallace, a Sky Harbor Airport employee, as the suspect who stabbed a woman on a light rail train last week, using surveillance video and her MVD photo.

3. Gilbert PD seeks person of interest

Police seek person of interest after husband solicits men to sexually assault wife
Police seek person of interest after husband solicits men to sexually assault wife

Police are searching for a third man in connection to a case where a Gilbert husband allegedly drugged and arranged for others to sexually assault his wife.

4. ‘Sometimes that hope is all we have’

Sheriff hopeful DNA evidence will lead to Nancy Guthrie

Sheriff hopeful DNA evidence will lead to Nancy Guthrie

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he is holding out hope that DNA evidence will lead to Nancy Guthrie, more than two weeks after the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson home. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the latest.

5. Fight leads to shooting in Scottsdale

Scottsdale roommate claims self-defense in shooting: PD
Scottsdale roommate claims self-defense in shooting: PD

Police say two roommates got into a fight at an apartment complex near Miller and Thomas Roads, and one of the roommates was shot. The alleged shooter claimed self-defense. The person who was shot is expected to survive.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/18/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/18/26

A second storm hitting Arizona is set to bring snow to the High Country, and potentially more rain to the Valley.

Click here for full forecast

