Michigan priest charged with using plastic wrap to hold boy against his will

A 57-year-old Catholic priest in west Michigan is accused of a disturbing crime. Brian Stanley is accused of holding a teen boy against his will in the janitor's room of a church.

It allegedly happened back in 2013 in Otsego in Allegan County. Investigators say he wrapped the boy in Saran wrap and covered his eyes and mouth with masking tape -- leaving him in the room alone for an hour before letting him go.

Special agents from the attorney general's office arrested him. The arrest is the result of information seized from the diocese last year.

"As our team continues to pore over what we previously thought was hundreds of thousands of pages of documents - but is now known to be millions of pages - seized from all seven Michigan dioceses last year, we know this is still only the beginning," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "This is about taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold them accountable - that includes unapologetically pursuing any and all individuals who abuse their power to victimize our residents."

The attorney general's office said the crime occurred in the Fall of 2013 when Stanley was asked by the victim's family to help counsel their son. It is apparent from Archdiocese records that Stanley had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades. This type of conduct is a sexually motivated crime.