Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead

A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area.

Chief Norman said officers located the suspect who then fled on foot. One of the officers was able to catch up to the suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect used a handgun and fired shots – striking the officer. That officer discharged his firearm during the exchange and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The officer, a 37-year-old man with four years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced deceased at the scene near 14th and Cleveland.

Chief Norman said it is unknown if the suspect's fatal injury was self-inflicted or from the officer's gunfire.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) will be investigating the shooting – with the Brookfield Police Department as the lead agency. The name of the officer will be released in the future. A community briefing discussing this shooting will also be released in the coming weeks.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

"Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy," Norman said. "One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support."

The chief spoke directly to the men and women in uniform saying, "I see you. I'm proud of you. The work that you do does not go unnoticed. And at this time, our community needs you."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

Chief Norman told officers and community members, now is the time to lean in and get the job done.

"The violence needs to stop. The violence needs to stop. Everyone has a role in community protection," Norman said.

"This whole city owes a debt of gratitude to that officer, to his partner, and to this entire department that goes out each and every single day to make sure that all of us are safe," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The mayor referred to the suspect in this shooting – the 19-year-old man – and talked about how the community should be involved in protecting others.

"Somebody that age, 19 years old, they're probably getting up from somebody's couch, and somebody knows that they're out here doing things," the mayor said. "We need you to speak up. We need you to be engaged because if you are not, then this is the deadly consequence that we see. It's a police officer dead. It's somebody else who ends up getting injured or hurt because of violence like this on the street."

Common Council President Jose Perez also spoke about the importance of being involved in community.

"You're going to hear this message often – it's up to all of us, every one of us; priests, pastors, fathers, mothers. We need to continue to come together. We can do better. We deserve better, and it's up to us," Perez said.

"We lost a public servant that gave his life in an effort to preserve peace in his community," said Andrew Wagner, President of the Milwaukee Police Association. "Our officers are suffering, they're in mourning, the officers are in mourning, our city is going to be in mourning, our entire state will be in mourning for the loss of this public servant."

Andrew Wagner, President of the Milwaukee Police Association

Wagner said it is our duty to look forward – to make sure the officer's service to community will never be forgotten.

Milwaukee Police District 4

A growing memorial to remember the fallen officer is growing at Milwaukee Police District 4.

A squad outside of the police station is now draped with a flag – and passersby are leaving bouquets of flowers.

Memorial for fallen officer at Milwaukee Police District 4

The district station is temporarily closed due. Those in need of help are urged to visit District 7 (3626 W. Fond du Lac Avenue).

Procession to the medical examiner's office

Emergency responders from throughout Milwaukee gathered early Tuesday in support of the fallen officer. A procession was seen outside the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The tone was somber and emotional.

This is a developing story.