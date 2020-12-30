Man shot and killed in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

article

A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police at a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday night.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a felony suspect near 36th Street and Cedar Avenue and gunfire was exchanged. Body cameras were activated during the incident and investigators are interviewing eyewitnesses.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a man, was shot and killed. The female passenger was not shot.

Sources tell FOX 9 that officers recovered a gun from the suspect's person and that the suspect fired at police.

No officers were shot in the exchange. The officers have been isolated and are waiting to be interviewed about their role in the incident. A police spokesperson said the officers were part of a community response team.

Advertisement

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the case.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.