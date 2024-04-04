Minnesota woman killed by charging elephant in Zambia

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
7
High Wind Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Minnesota woman killed by charging elephant in Zambia

By Kilat Fitzgerald
Updated  April 4, 2024 4:18pm MST
Arizona
FOX 9
Gail-Web-1.jpg article

Gail Mattsons family provided this photo from one of her travels.

LUSAKA, Zambia (FOX 9) - A woman from Minnesota is dead after a bull elephant charged a vehicle she was in during a game drive in Zambia, her family confirmed to FOX 9 on Thursday. 

Gail Mattson, 79, died from injuries sustained in the elephant attack. 

Her family said Gail split her time between Minnesota and Arizona. They were planning an 80th birthday party for her in July. 

Image 1 of 2

Gail Mattson on one of her travels. Photo courtesy of the Mattson family. 

A news release from Wilderness, the conservation and hospitality company in charge of the game drive, states that the incident happened on March 30.

Officials say four other guests on the game drive were treated for minor injuries while a fifth guest was taken to a private medical facility in South Africa.  

"At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the six guests were on a game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant," said Wilderness Chief Executive Officer Keith Vincent in a written statement. "Our guides are all extremely well-trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough."

Local authorities, including Kafue National Park management, police, officials with the Department of National Parks & Wildlife, along with other law enforcement authorities are also involved in the investigation, according to the news release. Wilderness said it is fully cooperating. 

Wilderness said the woman will be repatriated to her family in the United States with the support of local Zambian authorities and the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka. 