Minnesota woman shares special wedding day moment with grandmother amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Minnesota woman was able to share a special wedding day moment with her grandmother despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Shauna and Travis had much different plans for their April 25th wedding celebration, the couple decided COVID-19 was not going to stop them for becoming husband and wife. But, Shauna had one request: to visit her grandma Janis in Sartell, Minn.

Janis is a patient at Country Manor’s Rapid Recovery & Aquatic Center, and when staff heard about the story, they jumped into action.

Staff helped Janis pick out the perfect outfit and helped get everything ready. Before her Shauna arrived, Janis said, “the anticipation is killing me, I love that girl so much!”