Misery for allergy sufferers as winds carry dust, pollen all over the place

Arizona is at the peak of allergy season, and weather conditions in recent days are creating more problems for allergy sufferers.

With the wind blowing through the trees, it also means more pollen is flying around in the air, and there is so much of it, in fact, that people may have seen it land on their car or on the ground.

"You have stuffed nose, constantly dripping nose, all tightness and headache and feeling bad," said Stephan Strasser.

Symptoms of allergy could include exhaustion, itchy and runny nose, eyes, and tightness in the chest. Dr. Michael Manning with Allergy Asthma and Immunology has a full waiting room.

"It is probably a little bit busier than normal," said Dr. Manning.

Dr. Manning says the pollen is coming from mesquite, palo verde, acacia trees, and grass.

"Cose the windows, close the doors, run AC," said Dr. Manning. "Circulate the air through your filtration system filters."

On top of that, Dr. Manning says people should shower every night to rinse the pollen off, and make sure they are getting the proper medications for their symptoms. For example, an antihistamine is good for watery, itchy eyes and runny nose, but not congestion.

As for allergy sufferers., they are just trying to get through it.

"You have it, and you have to deal with it. That is the thing you have to deal with it, and it just feels miserable," said Strasser.

Dr. Manning says many patients are still dealing with the confusion of the symptoms, questioning if it's allergies or COVID-19. He says allergies won’t give people a fever, or otherwise cause them to lose a sense of taste or smell.

