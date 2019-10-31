Missing 3-year-old girl from North Carolina found safe

article

UPDATE: Allyson has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for a missing 3-year-old girl from Scotland County, North Carolina.

Allyson Oxendine disappeared from the Hunt Road area in Laurel Hill, according to authorities.

Investigators say Allyson was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and Croc slip-on shoes. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Allyson weighs around 32 pounds.

Authorities say she had two white dogs with her. No information about an abductor or how she went missing has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scotland County Sheriff's Office at 910-276-3385 or 911.