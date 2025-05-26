Missing in America Network uses billboards to help find Arizona children

The Brief May 26 is National Missing Children's Day, coinciding with Memorial Day. Billboards are being used across the Valley to help locate missing children in Arizona. The Missing in America Network and Phillips Law Foundation are working to raise awareness and provide hope to families.



May 26, 2025 marks not only Memorial Day, but also National Missing Children's Day, and billboards are being erected across the Valley to help bring missing children home.

Rhonda Dequier, founder of the Missing in America Network, says the numbers of missing children surprise everyone. "Every time, every time they're shocked, yes," Dequier said.

By the numbers:

Her organization has helped to find more than 200 missing children, but much more work remains.

"Currently, as of today, there are 606 missing children in Arizona," she said.

There are many reasons why children are reported missing. "The top ones we see are substance abuse, mental health issues, and then some people go missing because they want to go missing," Dequier explained. Another disturbing reason is children being lured by online predators.

"Within 48 hours of every child going missing, they come in contact with a trafficker," Dequier said.

The Arizona Missing Children's Task Force states that billboards are the most important way to spread the word.

What they're saying:

"They reach people that normally don't see missing children," Dequier said. "We do a lot online, social media, and in the community handing out fliers and doing events, but some people don't see any of that. So some people are driving to and from work, and they pop up, and now they're aware there is a missing child in their area."

Olivia Lemorrocco with the Phillips Law Foundation said the law group donated their billboards for the cause.

May 25, 2025: A Phillips Foundation billboard for Aubrey Powell

"We saw a missing child online and thought, 'Let's put them on our billboard, let's do what we can to help out," she said. "I am always hopeful there's a day where we don't have to see missing children on our billboards, but I'm glad we are there to help."

Dequier emphasized the impact of these efforts on families.

"It gives the families hope, and that's the one thing I want to do to these families every single day is give them hope that their loved one is coming home," she said.