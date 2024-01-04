Missing Buckeye boy, 3, believed to be with his father: PD

Police are searching for a missing Buckeye boy who is believed to be with his father, who is wanted for felony crimes.

Buckeye Police say Cashes Cartier Jones is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His father, 43-year-old Phillip Rhea Jones, is 5'7", 154 pounds and has blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and forehead.

Phillip Jones is wanted for felony crimes in other cities in the Valley, police said. He may be driving a silver 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with a Nevada license plate 952X95.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911.