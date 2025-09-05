Human remains found inside truck pulled from Lake Powell

article

The Brief Human remains were found inside a pickup truck at Lake Powell on Sept. 3. The remains haven't been identified, but the truck is registered to a man who was reported missing in 2023. The medical examiner will identify the remains.



Human remains were found inside a submerged pickup truck at Lake Powell this week.

What we know:

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, people on Lone Rock Beach within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area found what appeared to be a submerged vehicle during Labor Day weekend.

Authorities responded to the scene and confirmed it was a vehicle.

"They were able to identify the vehicle from the VIN number on the dash," the sheriff's office said. "Records show the vehicle belonging to Dennis Keith Dillinger."

Dillinger, 54, was reported missing after he was last seen at a Family Dollar store in Kanab, Utah on Dec. 1, 2023.

On Sept. 3, the truck was pulled from the water, and human remains were found inside.

What we don't know:

The remains haven't been identified. It's unclear how the person died.

What's next:

The remains were transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

"This is still an open and ongoing investigation," the sheriff's office said. "Kane County Sheriff's Office will be handling the death investigation."

