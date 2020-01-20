MLK Day: Thousands honor life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Phoenix

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is still making its mark in the Phoenix community.

"If it wasn't for his dream, I don't think a lot of us would be here today," Eva Espinoza said.

Today, families and communities parade through the heart of downtown Phoenix, celebrating Dr. King's message.

"Just growth in the community, not only as just black people but just in general as human beings," Lynn Myers said. "There's so much going on in the world today that it's so good to be able to celebrate such positivity that Martin Luther King was able to bring to the community."

Greater change, equality and a peaceful nation for all of America's people.

"Represent the people who need to be treated equal," Anniyah Burciaga said.

"We can move forward in politics. We can move forward in pretty much anything that we want and we're being recognized for a lot of the things that we do in our community and are able to see that," said Myesha. "We're able to see all the different things that we can contribute in our community."

His dream and legacy still spark the power of unity across the Valley to make a difference.