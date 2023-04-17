Mohave County man's remains identified after help from advanced DNA testing

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

After nearly three years of being reported missing and his remains being found in Mohave County, a 56-year-old man has been identified as the descendent.

Brian Crain, 56 of Golden Valley, was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 17, 2020 after not hearing from him for weeks. On Jan, 18, 2021, a person found his remains near Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive.

"The remains were collected and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, who was unable to positively identify the victim," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Brian Crain, 56 of Golden Valley. Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriffs Office

On Feb. 21 of this year, the sheriff's office contacted Othram Inc. for help.

The company describes itself on its website, saying, "Othram's technology enables local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the United States and internationally, to break through previously impenetrable forensic DNA barriers and close previously unsolvable cases."

The sheriff's office submitted a DNA sample to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation. That's when they learned the remains belonged to Crain.

"Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities still need help with piecing together information on this case. If you know anything, contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.