Mom and son reported missing out of Mesa are 'OK,' police say

A mother and her one-year-old son from Mesa were last seen Aug. 18 and their family is concerned for their safety, the Mesa Police Department said in a Aug. 23 tweet.

Shortly after the tweet, police say the mother contacted the department saying she and her son are "OK."

Concern from family grew when Dalton Pettigrew, 21, and her son, Brady, left home near Higley and Baseline roads. The family thinks they're with Dalton's "toxic" girlfriend.