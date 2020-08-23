Expand / Collapse search
Mom and son reported missing out of Mesa are 'OK,' police say

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
Dalton and Brady Pettigrew

MESA, Ariz. - A mother and her one-year-old son from Mesa were last seen Aug. 18 and their family is concerned for their safety, the Mesa Police Department said in a Aug. 23 tweet.

Shortly after the tweet, police say the mother contacted the department saying she and her son are "OK."

Concern from family grew when Dalton Pettigrew, 21, and her son, Brady, left home near Higley and Baseline roads. The family thinks they're with Dalton's "toxic" girlfriend.