'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' Netflix streams limited series

By Angu00e9lica Sanchez and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:32PM
Entertainment
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' Netflix streams limited series

Stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Milwaukee's most notorious serial killer are coming to Netflix.

MILWAUKEE - Stories of Jeffrey Dahmer, Milwaukee's most notorious serial killer are coming to Netflix. The first of two different series is now streaming.

Dahmer was convicted for the horrific murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men. His crimes also included cannibalism. 

"The documentary pulls from a number of different sources I was one of those sources," said Anne Schwartz, who knows the case forward and backward. She has written a book about it. "People still can’t believe he did this in Milwaukee."

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix

Schwartz was the first reporter to break the Dahmer story. 

"A lot of people feel like there has been enough exposure and coverage of this story. I think we always have lessons to learn," Schwartz said.

According to Netflix. the series streaming now tells the Dahmer story through the perspective of victims – and touches on police incompetency that allowed Dahmer to go on a killing spree.

Schwartz said the limited series by Ryan Murphy takes creative freedom.

"I vociferously disagree that it was police incompetence in any way that allowed Dahmer to keep killing, This was a serial killer, a manipulator, a master manipulator," Schwartz said.

5P-DAHMER-NETFLIX-SERIES-STARTS-PKG_WITI3d3f_186_m_00.00.15.04.jpg

Anne Schwartz

"He was just a customer; he would come in here a couple times a month," said Stephen Banach, owner of the Fish Factory.

Banach remembers Dahmer as a fish enthusiast. He said nothing was suspicious about him. Banach vividly remembers one of Dahmer's requests. He wanted a young male employee to deliver a fish tank.

5P-DAHMER-NETFLIX-SERIES-STARTS-PKG_WITI3d3f_186_m_00.01.05.44.jpg

"He says, can he deliver it? And we made a joke we can throw it in your car…that was it never thought anything of it but then a couple week’s later," Banach said.

Banach said he will not be watching any of the upcoming content. 

"I saw it live, I am not interested in seeing it recorded," Banach said.

But it is a story that is likely to keep resurfacing. 

5P-DAHMER-SHOW-SOT_WITI3c1e_146_mxf_00.00.34.28.jpg

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix

"It's just something you can’t fathom could really happen," Banach said.

"The way that the police and the community work together the Dahmer story is timely because it makes us talk about it," Schwartz said.

Dahmer was killed in 1994 by another inmate while serving his prison sentence. 

The limited series is now streaming, while the documentary on Dahmer will air on Netflix on Oct. 7.

1st report on Dahmer case (WakeUp News on Tuesday, July 23, 1991)

1st report on Jeffrey Dahmer case (July 23, 1991)

This is the first report on the Jeffrey Dahmer case as seen on FOX6 WakeUp news on Tuesday morning, July 23, 1991.