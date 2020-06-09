More than 100 firefighters battle 'Bringham Fire' in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

More than 100 firefighters are battling a 1,200-acre fire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest that broke out Saturday, June 6th.

On Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire remains 0% contained.

Fire officials say high winds pushed the fire to the west, increasing its size.

Crews are working on structure protection in the surrounding areas, including the Rose Peak Lookout Tower and several private properties.

Highway 191 in the area has been closed for the next 7 days in both directions.

"The closure is between mile-marker 186 and mile-marker 225. ADOT signage will be in place near both blockades on Highway 191. Only owners or lessees of land within the area will be exempted from the highway closure," the department said.

More information on road and highway closures can be found here: https://azdot.gov/adot-news/us-191-closed-eastern-arizona-mountains-due-bringham-fire.

Fire officials say there is a large amount of emergency vehicle traffic in the area and to proceed with caution.