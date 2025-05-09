More than 170 firefighters assigned to Bryce Fire in southeast Arizona

article

The Brief The Bryce Fire is burning north of Safford has torched 850 acres as of May 9. The management of the wildfire will be transferred to an incident management team on May 10. Over 170 firefighters have been assigned to contain the flames.



A wildfire has burned through 850 acres and is 25% contained as of May 9 in the Gila River bottom north of Safford.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management named it the Bryce Fire and 177 personnel have been assigned to contain the blaze.

Among the firefighters and equipment, hotshot crews, hand crews, fire engines, tenders and a dozer have been sent to the area.

What's next:

An incident management team will be in control of the containment beginning on May 10.

Dig deeper:

Some power lines were damaged in the fire as the blaze continues to burn to the north and northeast.

Map of where the fire is: