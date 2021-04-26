Mother and baby seriously injured in Phoenix crash near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road

A baby and mother were seriously injured in a T-bone crash in Phoenix on Monday night, says the fire department.

The crash happened at 19th Avenue and Greenway Road, says David Ramirez, spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department.

It's unknown what exactly caused the crash.

"The first arriving engine company found a total of 5 patients. Three patients in the first vehicle and two patients from the second vehicle," Ramirez said.

A baby and mother were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but Ramirez says the two are stable.

Advertisement

The three others were treated on scene and didn't go to the hospital.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.