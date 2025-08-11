Mother arrested after son's shooting; Trump considers reclassifying marijuana | Nightly Roundup

article
From a mother being arrested after the apparent accidental shooting of her teen son, to President Donald Trump considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Teen dead, his mother arrested after Phoenix motel room shooting, PD says
Phoenix Police say a teen was killed inside a Phoenix motel room on Sunday, Aug. 10, and his mother was arrested.
2. Trump considers reclassifying marijuana as less dangerous drug: report
Trump is weighing whether to remove marijuana from the list of Schedule I controlled substances and make it a Schedule III drug.
3. 1 dead following wrong-way crash along Loop 202
DPS officials say westbound Loop 202 was closed at Center Parkway as a result of the crash. The freeway has since reopened.
4. Suspect armed with knife attempted to kidnap woman; pursuit ended on US 60: PD
The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is back open in both directions, following a police situation that happened on Sunday.
5. Arizona lawmakers battle over state senator's ICE post
Arizona state Sen. Analise Ortiz is facing an investigation and calls for expulsion from Republican colleagues after she posted the location of ICE agents on social media to notify her community.