Expand / Collapse search

Mother arrested after son's shooting; Trump considers reclassifying marijuana | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 11, 2025 7:00pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a mother being arrested after the apparent accidental shooting of her teen son, to President Donald Trump considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Teen dead, his mother arrested after Phoenix motel room shooting, PD says

Featured

Teen dead, his mother arrested after Phoenix motel room shooting, PD says
article

Teen dead, his mother arrested after Phoenix motel room shooting, PD says

Phoenix Police say a teen was killed inside a Phoenix motel room on Sunday, Aug. 10, and his mother was arrested.

2. Trump considers reclassifying marijuana as less dangerous drug: report

Featured

Trump considers reclassifying marijuana as less dangerous drug: report
article

Trump considers reclassifying marijuana as less dangerous drug: report

Trump is weighing whether to remove marijuana from the list of Schedule I controlled substances and make it a Schedule III drug.

3. 1 dead following wrong-way crash along Loop 202

Featured

1 dead following wrong-way crash along Loop 202: DPS
article

1 dead following wrong-way crash along Loop 202: DPS

DPS officials say westbound Loop 202 was closed at Center Parkway as a result of the crash. The freeway has since reopened.

4. Suspect armed with knife attempted to kidnap woman; pursuit ended on US 60: PD

Featured

Suspect armed with knife attempted to kidnap woman; pursuit ended on US 60: PD
article

Suspect armed with knife attempted to kidnap woman; pursuit ended on US 60: PD

The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 60 is back open in both directions, following a police situation that happened on Sunday.

5. Arizona lawmakers battle over state senator's ICE post

Featured

Arizona lawmakers battle over state senator's ICE post
article

Arizona lawmakers battle over state senator's ICE post

Arizona state Sen. Analise Ortiz is facing an investigation and calls for expulsion from Republican colleagues after she posted the location of ICE agents on social media to notify her community.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews