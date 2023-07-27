Expand / Collapse search
Motorcycle rider taken to hospital following shooting: Glendale PD

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Glendale, according to police.

In a brief statement, Glendale Police officials said officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Gelding, which is located north of the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, for a welfare check.

"Upon arrival officers located a motorcycle rider with a singular gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The rider was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries."

As a result o the incident, Glendale Police officials said 67th Avenue is shut down from Cactus to Thunderbird for an unknown period of time.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of the incident scene