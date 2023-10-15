Motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash in Phoenix, DPS says

A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-17 Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, DPS says a motorcyclist was driving at a "high rate of speed," lost control and crashed near southbound I-17 and Camelback Road. The victim suffered severe head and neck injuries.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m.

No more information is available.

Over in the northbound lanes, there was a non-injury four-car crash that happened around the same time. DPS says the incidents weren't related.

Map of where the crashes happened: