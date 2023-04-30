Motorcyclists hurt after crashing into deer in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Two people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle crashed into a deer in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened near New River Road near milepost 3, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Both passengers on the motorcycle, identified only as a man and woman, suffered minor injuries. They were hospitalized in stable condition.
"The animal, appearing uninjured, fled the scene," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire.