Mountain lion sightings in Arizona neighborhood; woman's body found | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 1, 2025 7:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix


From an increase in mountain lion sightings in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood, to a woman's body being found in a Phoenix residential alleyway, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Verrado residents report more mountain lion sightings

Verrado residents report more mountain lion sightings

Residents are reporting that mountain lions were seen stalking people and pets in neighborhoods near the White Tank Mountains.

2. Community concerned after 2 Arcadia High School students were shot near Mount Ord

Community concerned after 2 Arcadia High School students were shot near Mount Ord

Two Phoenix-area teens were shot and killed on a camping trip near Mount Ord. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has the latest on the investigation.

3. Woman's body found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix

Woman's body found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix

A woman's body was found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix early in the morning on Sunday.

4. Rainy start to June in the Valley

Arizona weather forecast: Rainy start to June in the Valley

It's a rainy and gloomy start to June, a month known for its heat in Arizona.

5. 2 arrested in Yuma for alleged roles in 2-year-old's death

2 arrested in Yuma for alleged roles in 2-year-old's death

A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Yuma for their alleged roles in the death of her 2-year-old son, the police department said.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews