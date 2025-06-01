Mountain lion sightings in Arizona neighborhood; woman's body found | Nightly Roundup

article

From an increase in mountain lion sightings in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood, to a woman's body being found in a Phoenix residential alleyway, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Verrado residents report more mountain lion sightings

Featured article

2. Community concerned after 2 Arcadia High School students were shot near Mount Ord

Featured article

3. Woman's body found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix

Featured article

4. Rainy start to June in the Valley

Featured article

5. 2 arrested in Yuma for alleged roles in 2-year-old's death