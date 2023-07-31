'Multiple patients' sent to the hospital following fire in Chandler

Chandler Fire officials say crews with multiple agencies are at the scene of a commercial fire.

According to a brief statement, the fire is burning in the area of 56th Street and Galveston. The area is located near a school and a residential neighborhood. Besides Chandler Fire crews, crews with fire departments in Tempe, Phoenix, Mesa, and Guadalupe are also involved in firefighting efforts.

"Multiple patients have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation," read a portion of the brief statement.

Video taken by SkyFOX show fire crews spraying water into the building via a collapsed section of the roof.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Scene of the Fire