Multiple water rescues initiated in Buckeye, as heavy rain sweeps across Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye fire crews responded to several water rescues on the morning of Oct. 12, amid the heavy rainfall this weekend.
What we know:
One adult became stranded, approximately 100 feet from the water's edge in fast-moving water near Old US80 and Patterson Road. The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department and Arizona Fire & Medical Authority rescued the victim with the help of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
Shortly after that rescue, crews responded to a call regarding two people trapped in their vehicle, as water rose to ¾ of the way up to the doors. The car was found nearly 30 feet from the water's edge, also in fast-moving water, near Tuthill and Clara Vista.
A ladder truck was used to reach that vehicle.
Two firefighters reached the back of the car and removed the three people inside.
There were no reported injuries.
What they're saying:
"These incidents serve as a reminder of the power of moving water and the importance of avoiding flooded roadways. As a reminder: Turn Around, Don’t Drown," Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray said.
The Source: This information was provided by the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department.