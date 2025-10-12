Multiple water rescues initiated in Buckeye, as heavy rain sweeps across Arizona

The Brief Buckeye fire crews performed multiple water rescues on Oct. 12 after heavy weekend rainfall. Four people were rescued in total across two separate incidents involving fast-moving floodwater. Authorities warn the public to avoid flooded roads, reiterating the "Turn Around, Don't Drown" message.



Buckeye fire crews responded to several water rescues on the morning of Oct. 12, amid the heavy rainfall this weekend.

What we know:

One adult became stranded, approximately 100 feet from the water's edge in fast-moving water near Old US80 and Patterson Road. The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department and Arizona Fire & Medical Authority rescued the victim with the help of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Shortly after that rescue, crews responded to a call regarding two people trapped in their vehicle, as water rose to ¾ of the way up to the doors. The car was found nearly 30 feet from the water's edge, also in fast-moving water, near Tuthill and Clara Vista.

A ladder truck was used to reach that vehicle.

Two firefighters reached the back of the car and removed the three people inside.

There were no reported injuries.

What they're saying:

"These incidents serve as a reminder of the power of moving water and the importance of avoiding flooded roadways. As a reminder: Turn Around, Don’t Drown," Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray said.