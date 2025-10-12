Expand / Collapse search
Multiple water rescues initiated in Buckeye, as heavy rain sweeps across Arizona

Published  October 12, 2025 2:01pm MST
The Brief

    • Buckeye fire crews performed multiple water rescues on Oct. 12 after heavy weekend rainfall.
    • Four people were rescued in total across two separate incidents involving fast-moving floodwater.
    • Authorities warn the public to avoid flooded roads, reiterating the "Turn Around, Don't Drown" message.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye fire crews responded to several water rescues on the morning of Oct. 12, amid the heavy rainfall this weekend.

What we know:

One adult became stranded, approximately 100 feet from the water's edge in fast-moving water near Old US80 and Patterson Road. The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department and Arizona Fire & Medical Authority rescued the  victim with the help of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter. 

Shortly after that rescue, crews responded to a call regarding two people trapped in their vehicle, as water rose to ¾ of the way up to the doors. The car was found nearly 30 feet from the water's edge, also in fast-moving water, near Tuthill and Clara Vista.

A ladder truck was used to reach that vehicle. 

Two firefighters reached the back of the car and removed the three people inside. 

There were no reported injuries. 

What they're saying:

"These incidents serve as a reminder of the power of moving water and the importance of avoiding flooded roadways. As a reminder: Turn Around, Don’t Drown," Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray said. 

The Source: This information was provided by the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department.

