Murder suspect arrested 26 years later: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police say their cold case detectives have made an arrest in a murder that happened over a quarter of a century ago.

In a statement, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said they arrested 58-year-old Javier Lorenzano-Nunez in connection with the murder of Sarah Jane Carr in July of 1998.

Per the statement, officers responded to a shooting call on July 9, 1998 at a home near 14th Street and McDowell Road. Inside, officers found Carr with a gunshot wound. The victim was 28 at the time of her death.

"The original detectives who worked this case only had a nickname for the suspect, but his identity was still unknown. The homicide investigation went cold until 2016 when cold case detectives were able to identify the suspect as Javier Lorenzano-Nunez," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say detectives contacted the U.S. Justice Department, who worked with law enforcement officials in Mexico to locate and arrest the suspect.

"The Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service worked to finalize and complete the extradition of Lorenzano-Nunez to Phoenix on October 23, 2024. The Phoenix Police Department took custody of Lorenzano-Nunez Wednesday evening who was then booked into jail for the outstanding warrant related to the homicide," officials wrote.